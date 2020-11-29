New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,443 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,540.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,443 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 95,417 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 356 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 135 new cases in Chaves County
- 33 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 33 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 167 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases in Eddy County
- 15 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 67 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 9 new cases in Luna County
- 88 new cases in McKinley County
- 28 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 40 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 101 new cases in Sandoval County
- 82 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 92 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 13 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 14 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 42 new cases in Valencia County
- 15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 13.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 919 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 32,050 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.