New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,443 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

356 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

135 new cases in Chaves County

33 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

33 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

167 new cases in Doña Ana County

19 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

67 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

88 new cases in McKinley County

28 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

40 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

101 new cases in Sandoval County

82 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

92 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

42 new cases in Valencia County

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 13.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 919 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 32,050 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.