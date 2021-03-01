New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 166 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

55 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

38 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 186 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

As of Monday, there are 147,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.