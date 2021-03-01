New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 166 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,729.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 166 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 185,297 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 55 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 38 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Sandoval County
- 8 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 186 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
As of Monday, there are 147,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.