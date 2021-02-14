New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Palo Duro facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Miguel County.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,529.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 285 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 180,571 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 64 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 8 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 63 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 22 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 13 new cases in Sandoval County
- 22 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 292 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 120,051 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.