New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

64 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

8 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

63 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

1 new case in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 292 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 120,051 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.