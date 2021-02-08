New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 315 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

120 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Curry County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

19 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 396 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 112,051 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.