New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 315 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 90s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,412.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 315 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 177,867 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 120 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 11 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 12 new cases in McKinley County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 396 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 112,051 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.