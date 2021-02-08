New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 315 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 315 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 08, 2021 04:12 PM
Created: February 08, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County.
  • A male in his 90s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.
  • A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,412.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 315 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of  177,867 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 120 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 11 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 19 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 22 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 13 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 10 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 396 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 112,051 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


