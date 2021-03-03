New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 359 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,753.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 359 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 185,898 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 102 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 13 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 56 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 8 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 13 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 195 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 150,168 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.