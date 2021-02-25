New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 299 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

84 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

52 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in McKinley County

21 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 245 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 139,593 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.