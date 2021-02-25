New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 299 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 299 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 299 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 25, 2021 04:10 PM
Created: February 25, 2021 04:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Lea County.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,671.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 299 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 184,080 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 84 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 52 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 13 new cases in Eddy County
  • 12 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 21 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 13 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 10 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 12 new cases in Valencia County
  • 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 245 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 139,593 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

American Airlines pilot reports seeing strange object flying over New Mexico
American Airlines pilot reports seeing strange object flying over New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6
APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level