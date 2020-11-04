New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

266 new cases in Bernalillo County

37 new cases in Chaves County

36 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

197 new cases in Doña Ana County

53 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

53 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

35 new cases in Luna County

38 new cases in McKinley County

25 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

16 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

52 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

19 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 6.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 393 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 82 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 75 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 22,274 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.