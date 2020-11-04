New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,059.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 50,251 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 266 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 37 new cases in Chaves County
- 36 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 24 new cases in Curry County
- 197 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 53 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 53 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 35 new cases in Luna County
- 38 new cases in McKinley County
- 25 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 52 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 19 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 21 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 6.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 393 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, 82 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 75 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 22,274 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.