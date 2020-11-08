New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,118.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 54,881 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 276 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 88 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 88 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 146 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 79 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 68 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 128 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 12 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 38 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 78 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 437 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of today, 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 74 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
As of today, there are 23,205 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.