New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

276 new cases in Bernalillo County

88 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

88 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

146 new cases in Doña Ana County

79 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

68 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

128 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

38 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

78 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 437 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of today, 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 74 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 23,205 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.