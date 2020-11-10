New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,144.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 57,547 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 307 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 65 new cases in Chaves County
- 22 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 8 new cases in De Baca County
- 222 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 60 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 29 new cases in Luna County
- 35 new cases in McKinley County
- 31 new cases in Otero County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 100 new cases in Sandoval County
- 34 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 90 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 7 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 40 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 425 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 23,736 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.