New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

307 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

65 new cases in Chaves County

22 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in De Baca County

222 new cases in Doña Ana County

60 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

29 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

31 new cases in Otero County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

100 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

90 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

40 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 425 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 23,736 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.