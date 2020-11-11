New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.
- A female in her 70s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,158.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 59,034 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 418 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 109 new cases in Chaves County
- 38 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 39 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 311 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 43 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 55 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 61 new cases in Sandoval County
- 56 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 93 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 17 new cases in Socorro County
- 19 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 24 new cases in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The state reports that 481 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 23,981 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.