New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

418 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

109 new cases in Chaves County

38 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

39 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

311 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

69 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

61 new cases in Sandoval County

56 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

93 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

17 new cases in Socorro County

19 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

24 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

37 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 481 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 23,981 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.