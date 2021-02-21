New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 320 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,624.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 320 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 182,789 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 101 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 13 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 44 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 25 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 10 new cases in McKinley County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 23 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 22 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 242 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 132,219 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.