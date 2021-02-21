New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 320 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

101 new cases in Bernalillo County

13 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

44 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

19 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

23 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

4 new cases in Union County

22 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 242 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 132,219 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.