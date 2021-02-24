New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 448 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

105 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

70 new cases in Doña Ana County

100 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

7 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

17 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.79% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 251 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 137,250 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.