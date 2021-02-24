New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 448 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Grants.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County.
- A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,658.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 448 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 183,781 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 105 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 19 new cases in Chaves County
- 10 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 70 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 100 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Mora County
- 17 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 13 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.79% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 251 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 137,250 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.