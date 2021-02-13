New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 571 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Santa Clara Assisted Living facility in Santa Clara.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,516.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 571 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 180,289 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 245 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 25 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 10 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 32 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 30 new cases in Otero County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 41 new cases in Sandoval County
- 23 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.46% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 341 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 118,926 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.