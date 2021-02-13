New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 571 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

245 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

25 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

30 new cases in Otero County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

15 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.46% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 341 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 118,926 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.