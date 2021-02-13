New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 571 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 571 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 571 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 13, 2021 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Santa Clara Assisted Living facility in Santa Clara.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,516.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 571 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 180,289 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 245 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Catron County
  • 25 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 16 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 32 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 30 new cases in Otero County
  • 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 41 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 23 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.46% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 341 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Saturday, there are 118,926 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

The Latest: Pelosi scoffs at 'cowardly' GOP senators
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with impeachment managers Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, after the U.S. Senate voted not guilty, to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting riot at U.S. Capitol, ending impeachment trial, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Cowboys for Trump founder under criminal investigation in New Mexico
Cowboys for Trump founder under criminal investigation in New Mexico
Winter storm watch issued for much of New Mexico for weekend
Winter storm watch issued for much of New Mexico for weekend
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 403 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 403 additional COVID-19 cases
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Democratic House impeachment managers from left, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.,walk out of the Senate Chamber in the Capitol at the end of the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Washington. The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving the former president a historic second victory in the court of impeachment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)