New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 659 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

209 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

58 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

13 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

191 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.79% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 226 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 141,833 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.