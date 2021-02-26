New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 659 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ravenna Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Otero County.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,685.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 659 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 184,736 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 209 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 8 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 58 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 25 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 13 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 14 new cases in McKinley County
- 15 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 26 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 9 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 191 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.79% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 226 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 141,833 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.