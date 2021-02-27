New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 275 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

105 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

31 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

12 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The state reports that 227 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.32% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

As of Saturday, there are 143,774 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.