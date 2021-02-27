New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 275 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,700.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 275 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 184,888 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 105 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 12 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 31 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 12 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Sandoval County
- 3 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 227 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.32% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
As of Saturday, there are 143,774 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.