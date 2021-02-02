New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 434 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Vecinos Santos Assisted Living facility in Santa Rosa.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,310.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 434 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 174,982 cases.