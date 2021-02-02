New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 434 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Vecinos Santos Assisted Living facility in Santa Rosa.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,310.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 434 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 174,982 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 116 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 50 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 12 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 37 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 12 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 37 new cases in Sandoval County
- 30 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 32 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 30 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 492 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 105,568 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.