New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 933 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at the McKinley County Correctional Facility.
- A male in his 60s. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,764.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 933 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 157,087 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 261 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 19 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 33 new cases in Curry County
- 102 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 34 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 20 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 21 new cases in Luna County
- 40 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 40 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 56 new cases in Sandoval County
- 69 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 69 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 40 new cases in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 12.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 704 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 78,826 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.