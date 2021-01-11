New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 933 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

261 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

33 new cases in Curry County

102 new cases in Doña Ana County

34 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

20 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

21 new cases in Luna County

40 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

40 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

56 new cases in Sandoval County

69 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

40 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 12.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 704 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 78,826 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.