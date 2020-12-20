New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,077 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s in Valencia County. The individual was an inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,171.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,077 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 129,993 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 278 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 119 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 45 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 49 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 79 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 24 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 69 new cases in Sandoval County
- 160 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 43 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 19 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 35 new cases in Valencia County
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 820 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 54,357 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.