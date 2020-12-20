New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,077 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

278 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

119 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

49 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

79 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

10 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

24 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

69 new cases in Sandoval County

160 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

43 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

19 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

35 new cases in Valencia County

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 820 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 54,357 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.