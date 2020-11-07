New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,287 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,104.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,287 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 53,671 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 325 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 56 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 36 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 206 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 40 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 57 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 77 new cases in McKinley County
- 48 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 71 new cases in Sandoval County
- 71 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 65 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 21 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 36 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 66 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at theSouthern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 441 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 80 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 23,088 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.