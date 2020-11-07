New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,287 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

325 new cases in Bernalillo County

56 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

206 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

57 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

77 new cases in McKinley County

48 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

71 new cases in Sandoval County

71 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

65 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

21 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

36 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

66 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at theSouthern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 441 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 80 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 23,088 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.