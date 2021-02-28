New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 245 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,716.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 245 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 185,132 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 91 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 40 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 192 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.02% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
As of Sunday, there are 146,013 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.