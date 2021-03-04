New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 259 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society - Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.
- A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,769.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 259 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 186,156 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 80 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 38 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 24 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
The state reports that 177 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 151,708 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.