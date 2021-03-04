New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 259 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

80 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

38 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

16 new cases in Otero County

24 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

The state reports that 177 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 151,708 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.