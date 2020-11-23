New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

748 new cases in Bernalillo County

63 new cases in Chaves County

73 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

100 new cases in Curry County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

31 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

168 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

25 new cases in Roosevelt County

122 new cases in Sandoval County

149 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

219 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

119 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

18 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23, are:

87121 – 117

87507 – 111

88101 – 94

87105 – 80

87031 – 74

87114 – 69

87120 – 64

87108 – 59

87123 – 50

87124 – 48

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code,

KOB 4 determined there was a 23.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 846 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 29,183 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.