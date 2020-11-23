New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,400.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 84,148 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 748 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 63 new cases in Chaves County
- 73 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Colfax County
- 100 new cases in Curry County
- 202 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 37 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 31 new cases in Lea County
- 12 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 168 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 11 new cases in Quay County
- 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 25 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 122 new cases in Sandoval County
- 149 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 219 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 8 new cases in Union County
- 119 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 18 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23, are:
- 87121 – 117
- 87507 – 111
- 88101 – 94
- 87105 – 80
- 87031 – 74
- 87114 – 69
- 87120 – 64
- 87108 – 59
- 87123 – 50
- 87124 – 48
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 23.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 846 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 29,183 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.