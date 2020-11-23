New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 23, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: November 23, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. 

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
  • A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,400.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 84,148 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 748 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 63 new cases in Chaves County
  • 73 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Colfax County
  • 100 new cases in Curry County
  • 202 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 37 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 31 new cases in Lea County
  • 12 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 16 new cases in Luna County
  • 168 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Otero County
  • 11 new cases in Quay County
  • 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 25 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 122 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 149 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 219 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 10 new cases in Sierra County
  • 13 new cases in Socorro County
  • 20 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Torrance County
  • 8 new cases in Union County
  • 119 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 18 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23, are:

  • 87121 – 117
  • 87507 – 111
  • 88101 – 94
  • 87105 – 80
  • 87031 – 74
  • 87114 – 69
  • 87120 – 64
  • 87108 – 59
  • 87123 – 50
  • 87124 – 48

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 23.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 846 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 29,183 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


