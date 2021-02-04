New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 565 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,355.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 565 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 176,211 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 159 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 18 new cases in Chaves County
- 12 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 94 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 26 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 21 new cases in Luna County
- 23 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 28 new cases in Sandoval County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 30 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 9 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
(The test positivity rate will be updated after the state releases its daily testing numbers.)
The state reports that 445 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 108,144 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.