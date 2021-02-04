New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 565 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

159 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

94 new cases in Doña Ana County

26 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

21 new cases in Luna County

23 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

30 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(The test positivity rate will be updated after the state releases its daily testing numbers.)

The state reports that 445 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 108,144 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.