New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

345 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

131 new cases in Doña Ana County

55 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

63 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in Luna County

42 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Roosevelt County

75 new cases in Sandoval County

70 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

25 new cases in Santa Fe County

18 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 9.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 716 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 68,876 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.