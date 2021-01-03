New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Palmilla Senior Living facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,551.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,033 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 146,394 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 345 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 30 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 17 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 131 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 55 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 12 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 63 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 13 new cases in Luna County
- 42 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 19 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 75 new cases in Sandoval County
- 70 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 25 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 18 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 9.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 716 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 68,876 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.