New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,708 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

671 new cases in Bernalillo County

66 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

26 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

182 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

54 new cases in Lea County

30 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

100 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Roosevelt County

120 new cases in Sandoval County

119 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

84 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Union County

78 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 10% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 880 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 30,777 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.