New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,708 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- A fourth female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A second male in in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 60s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,469.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,708 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 89,796 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 671 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 66 new cases in Chaves County
- 10 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 26 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 182 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 29 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 54 new cases in Lea County
- 30 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 100 new cases in McKinley County
- 17 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 25 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 14 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 120 new cases in Sandoval County
- 119 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 84 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Union County
- 78 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 10% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 880 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 30,777 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.