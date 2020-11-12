New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,176.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 60,776 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 611 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 62 new cases in Chaves County
- 34 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 83 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 312 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 40 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Harding County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 69 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 18 new cases in McKinley County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 35 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 23 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 90 new cases in Sandoval County
- 35 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 132 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 21 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 57 new cases in Valencia County
- 15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 13.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 471 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 24,291 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.