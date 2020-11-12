New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

611 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

62 new cases in Chaves County

34 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

83 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

312 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Harding County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

69 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

18 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

35 new cases in Rio Arriba County

23 new cases in Roosevelt County

90 new cases in Sandoval County

35 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

132 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

21 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

57 new cases in Valencia County

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 13.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 471 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 24,291 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.