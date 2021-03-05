New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 306 Additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,787.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 306 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 186,460 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 102 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 8 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 55 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 7 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 8 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The state reports that 183 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 183 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 153,376 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.