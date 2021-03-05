New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 306 Additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

102 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

55 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 183 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 153,376 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.