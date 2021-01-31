New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 530 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

134 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

61 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

25 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

20 new cases in Luna County

29 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Otero County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

33 new cases in Sandoval County

50 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was an 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 479 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 102,961 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.