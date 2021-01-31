New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 530 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,283.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 530 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 174,064 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 134 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 19 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 61 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 25 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 20 new cases in Luna County
- 29 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Otero County
- 19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 33 new cases in Sandoval County
- 50 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 479 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 102,961 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.