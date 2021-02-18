New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 411 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,580.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 411 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 181,739 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 125 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 96 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 11 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 18 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 24 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 5 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
- 18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)
The state reports that 284 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 126,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.