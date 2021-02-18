New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 411 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

125 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

96 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

18 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

24 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

7 new cases in Valencia County

18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The state reports that 284 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 126,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.