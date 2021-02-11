New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 541 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Sandia Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County.
- A male in his 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 80s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,479.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 541 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 179,323 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 111 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 101 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 73 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 18 new cases in McKinley County
- 24 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 35 new cases in Sandoval County
- 23 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 25 new cases in Valencia County
- 27 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 371 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 116,518 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.