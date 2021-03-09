New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from De Baca County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,830. The New Mexico Department of Health reports that it received 14 death certificates from the state Texas on March 8. They were were issued between 1/20/2021 and 2/20/2021. The deaths are included in Tuesday's update.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 209 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 187,238 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 85 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 12 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Sandoval County
- 3 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 128 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 158,616 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.