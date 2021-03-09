New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from De Baca County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A third male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lea County.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A third male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,830. The New Mexico Department of Health reports that it received 14 death certificates from the state Texas on March 8. They were were issued between 1/20/2021 and 2/20/2021. The deaths are included in Tuesday's update.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 209 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 187,238 cases.