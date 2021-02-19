New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 318 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

90 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

13 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

63 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

19 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

18 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

22 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.89% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 278 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 128,299 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.