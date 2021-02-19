New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 318 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Advanced Health Care facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,599.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 318 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 182,050 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 90 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 13 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 63 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 11 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 19 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 13 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 22 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.89% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 278 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 128,299 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.