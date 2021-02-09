New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 413 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,430.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 413 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 178,280 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 157 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 56 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 40 new cases in Sandoval County
- 23 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Centera
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 369 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 113,448 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.