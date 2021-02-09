New Mexico reports 19 new deaths, 413 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

157 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

56 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

40 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

28 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Centera

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 369 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 113,448 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.