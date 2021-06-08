New Mexico reports 1 new death, 79 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 79 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 08, 2021 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Tuesday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,287. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 79 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,747 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 89 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 191,257 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


