New Mexico reports 1 new death, 86 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 02, 2021 03:39 PM
Created: July 02, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Friday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,344. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 86 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,715 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 67 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 194,687 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


