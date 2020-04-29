New Mexico reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 29, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: April 29, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 112.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 239 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,213.

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 133 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 68 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department said that 163 people are hospitalized, and 734 people have recovered from the virus. 


