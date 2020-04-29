New Mexico reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 112.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 239 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,213.
The Health Department said that 163 people are hospitalized, and 734 people have recovered from the virus.
