New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

61 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 106 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 174,849 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.