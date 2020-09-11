New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 11, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Brookdale Juan Tabo in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 818.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 137 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,563 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 40 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 16 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 73 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 14,276 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


