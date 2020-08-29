New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 139 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 139 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 29, 2020 04:40 PM
Created: August 29, 2020 04:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A man in his 50s from Bernalillo County. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque. 
  • A woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County. She was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 769.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 139 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,178 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 15 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 15 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility 

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 67 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 12,820 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


