New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 139 additional COVID-19 cases

A man in his 50s from Bernalillo County. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County. She was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 769.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 139 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,178 cases.