New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 18, 2021 03:39 PM
Created: May 18, 2021 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,118. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 201,336 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 44 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 5 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 13 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 30 new cases in San Juan County
  • 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 150 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 186,774 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


