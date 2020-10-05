New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 158 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 158 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 158 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 05, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 894.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 158 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 30,632 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 51 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 12 new cases in Curry County
  • 44 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 97 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 17,330 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former priest accused of sexual assault dies ahead of trial
Former priest accused of sexual assault dies ahead of trial
Albuquerque pastor sat feet away from person who tested positive following White House event
Albuquerque pastor sat feet away from person who tested positive following White House event
Volunteers help family clean up home condemned by the city
Volunteers help family clean up home condemned by the city
Albuquerque doctor worries about potential spike of whooping cough cases
Albuquerque doctor worries about potential spike of whooping cough cases
The Latest: White House won't let DC help in contact tracing
A view of the White House and Washington Monument, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 158 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 158 additional COVID-19 cases
Trump is leaving hospital, exhorts nation don't fear virus
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, center, talks with reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former priest accused of sexual assault dies ahead of trial
Former priest accused of sexual assault dies ahead of trial
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death