New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 158 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

51 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

12 new cases in Curry County

44 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 97 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 17,330 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.