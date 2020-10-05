New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 158 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 05, 2020 03:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 894.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 158 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 30,632 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 97 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 17,330 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company