New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 166,437 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.