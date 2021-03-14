New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 14, 2021 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,852. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 160 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,311 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 45 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 8 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new case in Colfax County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 29 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 9 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Sunday, there are 166,437  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

 


