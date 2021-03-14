New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 14, 2021 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,852.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 160 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,311 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 166,437 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
