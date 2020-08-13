New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 128 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 9,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.