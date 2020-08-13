New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 13, 2020 03:39 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 03:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 697.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 177 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,987 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 19 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 128 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 9,980 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing
File photo of APD Air 2
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Advertisement


People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster
Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster