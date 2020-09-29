New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

48 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Curry County

26 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

3 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 80 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, 16,565 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.