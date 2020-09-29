New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 29, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 875.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 178 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday0, New Mexico has reported a total of 29,157 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 48 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 28 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 17 new cases in Curry County
  • 26 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 14 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 80 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, 16,565 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


