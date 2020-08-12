New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 180 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 180 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 12, 2020 04:04 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 695.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 180 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,816 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 31 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 18 new cases in Eddy County
  • 35 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 9,744 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


