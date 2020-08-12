New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 180 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

31 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

35 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 9,744 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.