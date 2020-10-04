New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 189 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

47 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

7 new cases in Curry County

46 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

12 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

21 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 91 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 17,270 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.