New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 189 additional COVID-19 cases

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 04, 2020 03:45 PM
Created: October 04, 2020 03:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 892.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 189 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 30,477 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 91 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 17,270 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company