New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 189 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 189 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 189 additional COVID-19 cases

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 04, 2020 03:45 PM
Created: October 04, 2020 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 892.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 189 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 30,477 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 47 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 22 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 46 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 8 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 21 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 91 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 17,270 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


