New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 13, 2021 03:51 PM
Created: May 13, 2021 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,112. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 202 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 200,432 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 73 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 8 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 32 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 18 new cases in Torrance County
  • 12 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 106 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 185,567 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police: 3 people found dead in car at Albuquerque hospital
Police: 3 people found dead in car at Albuquerque hospital
'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former New Mexico State Police officer accused of raping girl
Former New Mexico State Police officer accused of raping girl
Prominent anti-vaxxer speaks to large crowd at Legacy Church
Prominent anti-vaxxer speaks to large crowd at Legacy Church
APD: 1 person killed in crash
APD: 1 person killed in crash