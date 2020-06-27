New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 491.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 209 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,619 cases.