New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 27, 2020 04:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 491.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 209 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,619 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 37 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 24 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 23 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 78 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 122 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,251 have recovered. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 deaths due to methanol poisoning from hand sanitizer
New Mexico reports 3 deaths due to methanol poisoning from hand sanitizer
Police investigate suspicious death at West Side shelter
Police investigate suspicious death at West Side shelter
APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni
APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni
Downtown building goes up for auction
Downtown building goes up for auction
Advertisement


APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni
APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni
Police investigate suspicious death at West Side shelter
Police investigate suspicious death at West Side shelter
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 209 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 2 additional deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 2 additional deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases
Eye on New Mexico: Coronavirus developments
Eye on New Mexico: Coronavirus developments