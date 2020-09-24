New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 24, 2020 03:37 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 03:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 859.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 239 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 28,224 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 66 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, 15,825 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
