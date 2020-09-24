New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 24, 2020 03:37 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 03:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 859.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 239 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 28,224 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 58 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 16 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 29 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 23 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 16 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new case in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 15 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 66 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 15,825 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


