New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 239 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

58 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new case in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 66 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 15,825 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.