New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

61 new cases in Bernalillo County

31 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

33 new cases in Curry County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

22 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

29 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 85 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 16,671 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.