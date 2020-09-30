New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 30, 2020 04:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 877.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 281 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 29,435 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 61 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 31 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 33 new cases in Curry County
  • 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 22 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 29 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 85 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 16,671 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


